‘Likely’ to Play in Toronto Friday, Joey Votto Reminisces on Favorite Blue Jays Memories

After a bout with COVID-19 and a short rehab stint, Reds first baseman Joey Votto is expected to make his MLB return in Toronto on Friday versus the Blue Jays.

“I’ll likely be there Friday,” the Toronto native said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “Anything can happen, but nothing comes to mind that that will keep me from being there on Friday. I feel well; I’ve been competing well; I played defense for seven innings yesterday. So, yeah, I'm ready to play.”

On the injured list since May 3, Votto said he spent over a week dealing with effects from the virus and has since played a handful of games with Cincinnati’s High A affiliate in Dayton, Ohio.

“I spent most of my time trying to come up with some simple ideas for a return, the adjustments I would like to make,” the 38-year-old said. “That’s basically it. And then now I'm executing them in my practice work and in-game, so it's really nice to be back working.”

Votto—who grew up 11 kilometers from Rogers Centre—told reporters he wouldn’t have rushed his MLB return if he didn’t feel ready, but added that the timing just worked out. Votto’s been off to an awful start this year, slashing .122/.278/.135 through 22 games before hitting the IL.

A return to his hometown could be just what he needs to spark a hot streak, as Votto said he’ll have plenty of family attending the Blue Jays and Reds three-game weekend series. The games against the Jays will always mean a little bit more, he said, since he was such a fan of the team growing up.

“I watched Jays baseball every single day,” he said. “It was a part of my daily routine.”

As he got older and his training schedule intensified, it became harder to watch games, but Votto, who was 10 years old when Toronto won its second World Series in 1993, has some great Blue Jays memories.

“The fondest, best stretch of Jays baseball, it was my Jays watching prime,” Votto said. “I know the roster like the back of my hand. There's so many great players that came through. It was like Toronto was like the late 90s, early 2000 Yankees before they did their thing with all the superstars.

“It was fabulous. We were so lucky.”

Votto went as far as to suggest the 1994 MLB players strike interrupted a potential “all-Canadian World Series,” between the Blue Jays and the Montreal Expos, who at the time were the best team in the league with a 74-40 record.

“I feel scorned,” Votto joked.

Toronto, of course, is an important city in Votto’s life. It’s where his father—who passed away in 2008—worked every day, and where Votto would rip his bike around during his younger days, so he’ll be happy to make a trip home.

“I was very much a part of downtown Toronto,” Votto said. “And I have great memories, great, great memories of the city and certainly the Jays.”