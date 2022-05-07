Mets Claim Gosuke Katoh off Waivers from Blue Jays

The Mets have claimed infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Blue Jays, Toronto announced Saturday.

Katoh, 27, made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays this year, playing in eight games and recording one hit. He was optioned to Triple A Buffalo on May 2, then designated for assignment on May 4 to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Although his time in Toronto was short, Katoh made a lasting impression on Blue Jays fans. His positive attitude and willingness to play multiple positions made him a favorite of manager Charlie Montoyo. Katoh’s antics—including his Rick Astley walk-up song—brought even more life to the Blue Jays clubhouse.

Katoh has three minor-league options remaining, so he should report to the Mets’ Triple A affiliate in Syracuse.