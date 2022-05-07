Skip to main content
Mets Claim Gosuke Katoh off Waivers from Blue Jays

Katoh played eight games for the Blue Jays and recorded one hit.

The Mets have claimed infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Blue Jays, Toronto announced Saturday.

Katoh, 27, made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays this year, playing in eight games and recording one hit. He was optioned to Triple A Buffalo on May 2, then designated for assignment on May 4 to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Although his time in Toronto was short, Katoh made a lasting impression on Blue Jays fans. His positive attitude and willingness to play multiple positions made him a favorite of manager Charlie Montoyo. Katoh’s antics—including his Rick Astley walk-up song—brought even more life to the Blue Jays clubhouse.

Katoh has three minor-league options remaining, so he should report to the Mets’ Triple A affiliate in Syracuse. 

