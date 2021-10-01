Ray's Nightmare 6th Inning Pushes Blue Jays to Brink of Elimination

TORONTO — All eyes focused on the man on the mound.

From the moment Robbie Ray sauntered onto the field for the pre-game warm-ups to his final pitch of the game, a sold-out Rogers Centre crowd of 29,659 lived and died with his every move.

The Blue Jays' playoff aspirations rested firmly in their ace's powerful left arm. Usually, that's recipe for success, but Thursday's 6-2 Blue Jays' loss was no ordinary start for Ray.

The dome's early energy took a big hit in the first inning when Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge obliterated Ray's fastball for a gargantuan 455-foot blast that landed above the WestJet Flight Deck sign in center.

Ray retired 14 straight batters after that first inning, until Anthony Rizzo blasted solo shot of his own to tie the game in the sixth. Ray's been vulnerable to the longball all season, but never as vulnerable as he wound up being Thursday.

After Rizzo's home run, the Yankees did it again, and again. Rizzo, Judge (for his second of the game) and Gleyber Torres all homered in the sixth inning as New York scored four runs in the frame. Each home run dealt a bigger and bigger blow to the Blue Jays' playoff chances, and Ray surrendered a season-high five earned runs on just four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.

For as chilly as it was in Toronto—a mere 16 degrees Celsius at game time—the ball sure seemed to fly in the Yankees favor. Before the Bronx Bombers' game-changing sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. roasted a screaming liner that came inches away from being a home run and bonked off the top of the wall.

Guerrero Jr. settled for an RBI double, but a little extra carry would've altered the flow of the entire ballgame, especially if the Blue Jays would've found a way to capitalize on scoring chances like Bo Bichette's leadoff double in the eighth.

There was a lot on the line for Ray—after Thursday, his ERA rises to 2.84, which stings his AL Cy Young stock—but there was even more on the line for the Blue Jays. A loss leaves Toronto a full game back of the Red Sox and Mariners for the second AL wild-card spot with only three games left to play.

Things are about as bleak as can be for the Blue Jays. An Orioles win over the Red Sox buys some time, meaning it's not over for Toronto, but the club will need to play perfect baseball from here on—and get some out-of-town help—to secure a playoff berth.