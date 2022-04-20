Skip to main content
Report: All Yankees Players Vaccinated for Series At Blue Jays

The Yankees' remaining unvaccinated players have now received the required shots to play in Toronto, reports Jon Heyman.

It appears there will be no COVID-19 vaccine controversy when the Yankees come to town. 

The remaining New York players who were previously unvaccinated told the team they received their vaccines, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. During spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his club's vaccine situation was a "concern," though it appears those issues are now resolved. 

The Yankees travel to Toronto for a three-game series beginning May 2, and, per Canadian law, all travelers must be fully vaccinated (two doses) at least 14 days before entering the country. 

This news comes after Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe he would be unable to pitch in Toronto as an unvaccinated individual, and Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed other players are expected to miss the series versus the Blue Jays beginning April 25.

Vaccine status has already affected visiting teams this season. On April 15, ahead of a series at Rogers Centre, the Athletics placed three players on the restricted list, indicating they were unvaccinated. 

Through 11 games, the Blue Jays are currently tied with the Yankees and Red Sox for first place in the AL East.

H/T Jon Heyman

