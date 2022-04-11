Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Could Play Game in London Within Next 5 Years

Report: Blue Jays Could Play Game in London Within Next 5 Years

Blue Jays could play international regular season games soon, reports Shi Davidi.

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays could play international regular season games soon, reports Shi Davidi.

MLB reportedly wants to host regular season games in international cities within the next five years, and the Blue Jays are part of those plans.

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the league will stage games in London, Paris, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Asia during the lifespan of the current collective bargaining agreement.

Right now, London makes the most sense for the Blue Jays, said team president and CEO Mark Shapiro.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

“My understanding is every team will be involved in either an international game or one of the marquee games,” Shapiro told Davidi. “We've expressed interest in the past in some of the international contests, some make more sense than others. If there's one in England that certainly makes the most sense for us.”

Davidi also reports that MLB hopes to include more special-event games like last season’s Field of Dreams matchup between the Yankees and White Sox, which recorded 5.87 million viewers, the largest regular season baseball audience on any network since 2005.

Starting in 2014, the Blue Jays began playing preseason games at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, though that tradition was cancelled before the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there haven’t been talks of reviving the event.

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the Yankees and Red Sox played a two-game set at London Stadium. Additional games were also played in Tokyo and Monterrey, Mexico, that year. 

H/T Shi Davidi

USATSI_9589039_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Could Play Game in London Within Next 5 Years

By Ethan Diamandas16 seconds ago
USATSI_18013533_168390270_lowres
Analysis

'Basically Another Closer': Yimi García Gives Blue Jays Bullpen a Weapon for Any Matchup

By Mitch Bannon9 hours ago
USATSI_18056958_168390270_lowres
News

With Tempered Expectations, Blue Jays' Ryu Falls Flat in First Start

By Ethan DiamandasApr 10, 2022
USATSI_16535552_168390270_lowres
News

Zimmer Excited to Join Blue Jays 'Contagious' Offense, Winning Culture

By Ethan DiamandasApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17939868_168390270_lowres
News

OF Bradley Zimmer Joins Blue Jays, Gosuke Katoh Optioned to Triple A

By Mitch BannonApr 10, 2022
USATSI_16243137_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Why the Blue Jays Think They Can Unlock Zack Collins’ Full Potential

By Ethan DiamandasApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18051130_168390270_lowres
News

Espinal, Blue Jays Complete Another Comeback in Gausman's Toronto Debut

By Mitch BannonApr 9, 2022
USATSI_9333977_168390270_lowres
Analysis

'Big League Moment': Reliving Kevin Gausman's MLB Debut at Rogers Centre

By Mitch BannonApr 9, 2022