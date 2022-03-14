Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Have ‘Remained Aggressive’ in Pursuit of Freddie Freeman

Report: Blue Jays Have ‘Remained Aggressive’ in Pursuit of Freddie Freeman

The Blue Jays are reportedly aggressively pursuing the former MVP first baseman.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays are reportedly aggressively pursuing the former MVP first baseman.

Freddie Freeman’s days with the Braves are likely over, according to reports, which opens the door for a mystery team—like the Blue Jays—to make one last push to sign the first baseman.

The Yankees and Dodgers are considered the favorites to sign Freeman, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, but the Rays and Blue Jays “have remained aggressive” in pursuit of the 2020 NL MVP.

Toronto has been linked to Freeman—whose parents were both born in Ontario—since before the lockout began in December, though it’s been clear from the start the Blue Jays aren’t considered front-runners.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The 32-year-old slashed .300/.393/.503 with 31 homers last season and would instantly give Toronto one of the scariest lineups in the American League, joining sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, and George Springer in the meat of the order.

The defensive fit isn’t ideal for Freeman—who has played just 19 games at a position other than first base in his 12-year career—given Toronto’s commitment to Guerrero Jr. as the first baseman of the future.

Toronto’s already made its first move since free agency re-opened, reportedly signing lefty Yusei Kikuchi to bolster the back end of the rotation. The Jays are still in need of a quality infielder and could use additional bullpen help. 

USATSI_17052400_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Have ‘Remained Aggressive’ in Pursuit of Freddie Freeman

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_16876800_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 3: Baseball's Back, Kikuchi is a Jay, What's Next?

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch Bannon4 hours ago
USATSI_16770573_168390270_lowres
News

Josh Donaldson Returns to AL East in Trade to Yankees

By Mitch Bannon15 hours ago
USATSI_16703766_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Offer On Free Agent Infielder Jonathan Villar

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_16956137_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Free Agent Fit: The Case For Kyle Schwarber

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_16781274_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Starter Yusei Kikuchi

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_11359097_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

By Mitch BannonMar 11, 2022
76ED14AE-A431-4238-B645-5816C383AE5C
News

Report: Blue Jays Showing Renewed Interest in Jonathan Villar

By Ethan DiamandasMar 11, 2022