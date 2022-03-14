Report: Blue Jays Have ‘Remained Aggressive’ in Pursuit of Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s days with the Braves are likely over, according to reports, which opens the door for a mystery team—like the Blue Jays—to make one last push to sign the first baseman.

The Yankees and Dodgers are considered the favorites to sign Freeman, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, but the Rays and Blue Jays “have remained aggressive” in pursuit of the 2020 NL MVP.

Toronto has been linked to Freeman—whose parents were both born in Ontario—since before the lockout began in December, though it’s been clear from the start the Blue Jays aren’t considered front-runners.

The 32-year-old slashed .300/.393/.503 with 31 homers last season and would instantly give Toronto one of the scariest lineups in the American League, joining sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, and George Springer in the meat of the order.

The defensive fit isn’t ideal for Freeman—who has played just 19 games at a position other than first base in his 12-year career—given Toronto’s commitment to Guerrero Jr. as the first baseman of the future.

Toronto’s already made its first move since free agency re-opened, reportedly signing lefty Yusei Kikuchi to bolster the back end of the rotation. The Jays are still in need of a quality infielder and could use additional bullpen help.