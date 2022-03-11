Report: Blue Jays Showing Renewed Interest in Jonathan Villar

The Blue Jays are reportedly checking in on a familiar face in free agency.

Toronto is among one of several teams interested in infielder Jonathan Villar, according to Z101 Digital reporter Héctor Gómez.

Villar, 30, had a bounce-back year in 2021 with the Mets, slashing .249/.322/.416 (102 OPS+) to go along with 18 home runs and 42 runs driven in.

Blue Jays fans aren’t likely to have positive memories from Villar’s short stint in Toronto in 2020. After shipping outfield prospect Griffin Conine to the Marlins in exchange for Villar, the Dominican infielder struggled to a .418 OPS in 22 games and was not re-signed.

His bad 2020 season aside, Villar is actually a logical fit for the current Blue Jays roster—he’s a switch hitter, has experience playing multiple infield positions, and brings a speed-power combo that few current Toronto players possess.

Villar’s also had success hitting at Rogers Centre, sporting a .271/.320/.479 slash with five homers in 24 career games at the dome.