Report: Blue Jays Sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Blue Jays have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a major-league deal, according to multiple reports.

Bradley, 32, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on August 4 after slashing .210/.257/.321 in 290 plate appearances. Boston has retained his $17.5-million salary for 2022.

On Toronto's end, Bradley brings exceptional defense in right field (7 DRS), with the ability to play all three outfield spots. His speed has dwindled to around league average, and while his overall batting numbers are ugly, he holds a career .709 OPS vs right-handed pitching.

Bradley's acquisition likely spells the end of Bradley Zimmer's time in Toronto. Zimmer held a spot on the team exclusively as a speed/defense option off the bench. It appears he'll need to be DFA'd to open a spot for Bradley.

Bradley, who's played in the AL East for nine of his 10 MLB seasons, is a free agent at the end of the year.