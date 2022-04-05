Skip to main content
Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

Bird exercised his release clause and will now move from Toronto to New York.

© Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Bird exercised his release clause and will now move from Toronto to New York.

It appears Greg Bird has returned to where it all began.

Bird—who exercised his release from his Blue Jays contract Tuesday—has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, per Sweeney Murti, and will report to their Triple A team.

The 29-year-old was drafted by New York in 2011 and had a promising debut with the Yankees in 2015 before injuries derailed his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Before his release, Bird was nearly selected to break the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, though Toronto opted to select the contract of infielder Gosuke Katoh instead. The Yankees were clearly impressed by Bird's strong spring training season (two home runs, .958 OPS) and snapped him off the market quickly. 

The Blue Jays square off against the Yankees on April 11 at Yankee Stadium.

USATSI_17982305_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

By Ethan Diamandas2 minutes ago
USATSI_16615443_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Reliever Breakdown: Projecting the Blue Jays 2022 Opening Day Bullpen

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas13 hours ago
USATSI_17981921_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Infielder Gosuke Katoh Makes Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

By Mitch Bannon17 hours ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Blue Jays Release 1B Greg Bird

By Ethan Diamandas21 hours ago
USATSI_16763930_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

By Mitch BannonApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17939863_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Guardians 'Likely Will Trade' José Ramírez Without Extension

By Mitch BannonApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17975229_168390270_lowres
Analysis

3 Crucial Numbers to Track for the 2022 Toronto Blue Jays

By Mitch BannonApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17906824_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Extend Manager Charlie Montoyo Through 2023

By Mitch BannonApr 1, 2022