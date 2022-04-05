Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

It appears Greg Bird has returned to where it all began.

Bird—who exercised his release from his Blue Jays contract Tuesday—has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, per Sweeney Murti, and will report to their Triple A team.

The 29-year-old was drafted by New York in 2011 and had a promising debut with the Yankees in 2015 before injuries derailed his career.

Before his release, Bird was nearly selected to break the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, though Toronto opted to select the contract of infielder Gosuke Katoh instead. The Yankees were clearly impressed by Bird's strong spring training season (two home runs, .958 OPS) and snapped him off the market quickly.

The Blue Jays square off against the Yankees on April 11 at Yankee Stadium.