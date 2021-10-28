Report: Marcus Semien Hires Boras Corporation to Represent Him in Free Agency

The Marcus Semien sweepstakes just got a little more interesting.

The 31-year-old soon-to-be free agent has hired the Boras Corporation to represent him this winter, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

Scott Boras—perhaps baseball's most high-profile agent—and his company are known for seeking lucrative, often-record setting contracts. After playing out his one-year contract in 2021, Semien will be seeking a multi-year contract this offseason.

The infielder, who insists he's still a shortstop, earned a massive raise with his performance for the Blue Jays, batting .265/.334/.538 and setting career highs in home runs (45) and RBI (102), all while playing a brand new position at second base.

The Blue Jays have negotiated with Boras clients in the past—in 2019, Toronto agreed to a four-year, $80-million deal with Boras-represented starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu.

Among other moves, Boras negotiated mega deals for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole in 2019 (nine years, $324 million) and Angels' third baseman Anthony Rendon (seven years, $245 million), also in 2019.