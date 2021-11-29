Report: Robbie Ray Expected to Sign 5-Year Deal with Mariners

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Ray will reportedly receive $115 million over five years, with an opt-out after the third season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The Seattle Mariners and reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray are reportedly finalizing a five-year, $115-million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the third season.

    The 30-year-old lefty turned in a career year with the Blue Jays in 2021, leading all of baseball with 248 strikeouts and topping all qualified AL pitchers in ERA (2.48), games started (32), innings pitched (193.1), ERA+ (154) and WHIP (1.045).

    Quick reaction on what this means for Toronto

    It seemed inevitable Ray would sign elsewhere after the Blue Jays came to terms with Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110-million contract Sunday. With that in mind, decision to sign with the Mariners and their up-and-coming roster makes sense.

