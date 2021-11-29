Report: Robbie Ray Expected to Sign 5-Year Deal with Mariners

The Seattle Mariners and reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray are reportedly finalizing a five-year, $115-million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the third season.

The 30-year-old lefty turned in a career year with the Blue Jays in 2021, leading all of baseball with 248 strikeouts and topping all qualified AL pitchers in ERA (2.48), games started (32), innings pitched (193.1), ERA+ (154) and WHIP (1.045).

Quick reaction on what this means for Toronto

It seemed inevitable Ray would sign elsewhere after the Blue Jays came to terms with Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110-million contract Sunday. With that in mind, decision to sign with the Mariners and their up-and-coming roster makes sense.

What is interesting is that Ray agreed to nearly the exact same contract the Jays handed to Gausman. It's no secret Toronto coveted Gausman for years, and clearly the front office believes he has a better chance than Ray to produce as a consistent starting pitcher for years to come.

Ray is a max-effort pitcher who relies largely on fastball-slider for success, whereas Gausman sports a little more of a balanced repertoire. Either way, its's win-win for everyone.

It's nice to see Ray bet on himself and earn a big payday, and Blue Jays fans ought to be equally pleased with their club's signing of Gausman, who's just 30-years-old and also coming off a career year.