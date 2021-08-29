Takeaways from Toronto's Extra-Inning Win Over Detroit

The Blue Jays won their third extra-inning game of the season, beating the Tigers 3-2

Vlad Guerrero Jr. stumbled down the third-base line, limbs flailing as he braced for balance. Guerrero righted himself, jumped into home, and released a roar as his hand swiped across the plate.

Finally. Finally a timely hit, and finally a Blue Jays extra-inning win.

Corey Dickerson's 10th inning double scored Guerrero to push the Blue Jays ahead — just Toronto's fourth hit against the Tigers with runners in scoring position this year. Entering Saturday's game two-for-37 with RISP against Detroit, the Blue Jays struggled to turn hits into runs early. But, Toronto rode the late Guerrero dash and 10 strong innings of Blue Jay pitching to just their third extras win of the season.

Here are five takeaways from the victory over Detroit:

1. Manoah: The Future of Toronto’s Rotation

Alek Manoah is four years younger than any other starter in the Blue Jays rotation, and 11 years junior to the veteran Hyun Jin Ryu. Just 13 starts into his young MLB career, Manoah owns the second-best ERA in Toronto’s strong rotation (behind only Robbie Ray) and has allowed two or fewer runs in his last nine starts.

The dominance has become normalcy, and on Saturday it returned. Even when a hit batter, spirited discussion with the umpires, and nine-hole base hit briefly derailed Manoah’s outing in the third, he quickly settled. Two seventh-inning runs pushed Manoah’s final line to 6.1 innings pitched, two runs allowed, eight strikeouts (including three against childhood idol Miguel Cabrera), and just four hits against.



“He wants to face the best hitters," manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. "You don’t teach that, he has it.”

He leaned on a balanced four-pitch arsenal Saturday, earning six whiffs with his slider, and mixing in his fourth-pitch changeup 16 times.

2. Espinal Departs with Injury

Breyvic Valera replaced Santiago Espinal early in Saturday's contest at third base. The team later announced Espinal had been removed with a right hip flexor strain, and Charlie Montoyo said he will go for testing. The team will determine next steps based on the results of the X-Rays/MRI.



Valera and Smith remain the most likely options to fill in at 3B if Espinal is set to miss significant time.

3. Kirk Climbs Batting Order, Homers

Alejandro Kirk waited for the slow cutter, turning on the inside pitch and smacking a 412-foot homer into the left-field bleachers. As he cycled the bases, his battery mate — Manoah — greeted him at the top step, bestowing upon him Toronto’s home run jacket.

Saturday was Kirk's first start in the four-hole this season. With Teoscar Hernández resting, and Kirk slashing .348/.485/.478 in the last two weeks, Toronto's catcher earned his shot at cleanup — and produced one of Toronto’s three runs.

“Obviously it gave me a lot of confidence,” Kirk said of hitting cleanup. “I don’t feel the difference hitting fourth, fifth … but yes, I felt very confident when Charlie gave me that opportunity.”

4. Romano Gives Blue Jays Two Needed Innings

The Blue Jays have been particularly careful with Jordan Romano this year. They've been reluctant to use him in back-to-back days and have had him complete two frames just once this season. But, with the game on the line and a slim lead in extras, Montoyo asked Romano for two tonight.

“Every game counts," Montoyo said, "and he threw ten pitches [in the ninth]. So it was like, great, if we take the lead Romano is going back.”

Romano efficiently finished his second frame of work, recording his second strikeout and tying his longest appearance of the season when the Jays needed it most.

5. Pearson and Merryweather Throw in Triple-A

Not a takeaway from Saturday’s MLB action, but just on the other tip of Lake Erie two Blue Jay flamethrowers worked back from injuries in triple-A.

Working into a relief role after a diagnosed sports hernia, Nate Pearson finished his inning of work with two singles against, a run on a sacrifice fly, and two strikeouts.

Earlier in the game, Julian Merryweather recorded his first triple-A work this season. Working back from an oblique strain and setbacks, the righty completed just two-thirds of an inning, striking out two batters but loading the bases and allowing a run. Merryweather prevented hard contact, but two infield singles and a rising pitch count ended his day.