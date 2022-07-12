'It's Just Not Worth It': 4 Unvaxxed Phillies to Miss Series in Toronto

Ahead of their two-game set in Toronto, the Phillies placed J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola, and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list due to Canada’s rules on unvaccinated travelers.

Philadelphia recalled catcher Rafael Marchán and right-hander Nick Duron as substitute players in a corresponding move. Since Nola and Gibson are starting pitchers, they were ineligible to be replaced.

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entry. Players on the restricted list due to vaccine issues do not get paid or accrue service time.

While other clubs, like the Reds in May, played at Rogers Centre without some of their key players, Philadelphia’s missing pieces are far more significant. That didn’t stop players from sharing their thoughts on the situation.

"I'm not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don't put in my body for a little bit of money,'' said Realmuto, the club’s starting catcher. "It's just not worth it.''

Losers of nine of their last 10, the Blue Jays begin a two-games series versus the Phillies Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. ET, where José Berríos gets the start.