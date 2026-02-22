How the Toronto Blue Jays are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

As spring training gets underway, the expectation for the Toronto Blue Jays is to repeat the success of last season, and manager John Schneider sent a clear message to his players.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said, "We're not defending anything. We're not defending the A.L. East. We're not defending the American League. We're attacking 2026 like we did '25. We're trying to win the division. We're trying to win the World Series."

It's clear Toronto is focusing on all the right things as the new season approaches. Celebrating last year is fun, but the goal is to sustain the momentum and finish the job. The front office did a great job fielding another competitive roster, and there was a clear plan behind it.

Starting Pitching is Among the Best in Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease works out for spring training practice. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays got aggressive this offseason in an attempt to improve the starting rotation. They landed a smash hit, signing Dylan Cease to a massive deal. From there, they brought back Shane Bieber, and signed 2025 KBO MVP, Cody Ponce.

With guys like Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios, it's hard to argue that many starting rotations are better than Toronto's. While it may lack a left-handed starter outside of Eric Lauer, they make up for it in strikeouts.

Both Cease and Gausman finished in the top 20 in that category last year. Schneider will have no shortage of options to pivot to, and the depth should be able to withstand the grueling 162-game schedule. It's impressive how quickly the front office turned a weakness into a strength, and the Blue Jays can build their identity around the starting pitching.

Strong Defense

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement throws to first. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto's defense was one of the best in baseball in 2025, and that strength is expected to stay consistent this year. With Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement holding down the middle of the infield, pitchers will be able to pitch to contact.

Giménez and Clement combined for 26 outs above average last year. Gausman and Berrios are heavy ground-ball pitchers, and their newest bullpen piece, Tyler Rogers, had the sixth-highest ground-ball percentage among relievers (62.1%).

With other strong defensive players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho, and Alejandro Kirk, Toronto can win games on that side of the ball. The top five fielding teams all made the postseason last year, and the Blue Jays should be that good defensively once again.

An Offensive Reload Despite Bichette Departure

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto looks on. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Losing Bo Bichette this offseason is a tough blow. Everyone knows what Bichette brought to Toronto, and it will be challenging to replace his offensive prowess. However, signing Kazuma Okamoto can help offset that loss.

Okamoto was a highly sought-after bat this offseason, after he brought over 279 career home runs and nearly 900 RBIs during his tenure in Japan. He'll be an important component of this lineup. Even with Anthony Santander on the shelf for five to six months, the Blue Jays still possess a powerful lineup.

It'll be a difficult offense to shut down every game. Toronto is sound in all three phases of the game, and it's hard to see a reality where the Blue Jays aren't back in the mix for playing in another World Series in 2026.