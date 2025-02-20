Boston Radio Hosts Go In on ‘Tool Bag’ Tristan Casas After Rafael Devers Comments
The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman right before the start of spring training. The addition of the Bregman has made things a little awkward in Fort Meyers this winter because the Sox already had Rafael Devers who has been starting at third for the team for the better part of a decade.
Devers has no intention of switching positions and Bregman has said he's just happy to be there and willing to play wherever Alex Cora puts him—But questions remain, including the ones asked of first baseman Triston Casas earlier this week that resulted in him saying he thought Devers should stay at third while Bregman should play second.
Anyone who thinks Bregman should start at third over Devers obviously disagrees with Casas, but the folks at 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston really didn't like his answer. Especially Felger & Mazz host Tony Massarotti, who went on a rather colorful rant about it on Tuesday's show.
"That was Triston Casas," Massarotti asked. "Oh my gosh, I thought it was Abner Doubleday speaking there, the guy who invented the game. Because Triston Casas as we know, invented everything. Although I did hear that Triston Casas has changed his title. He is now Red Sox assistant general manager, first baseman and player-slash-coach. Tirston Casas holding all three positions and titles.
"Shut your pie hole," Massarotti continued. "Shut your pie hole. This guy knows everything. I've been saying this for a couple of years. He knows everything. He's got the answers to everything. He knows it all."
Massarotti also called Casas an "a--hole" and the hosts went on to name the first baseman "The Tool Bag of the Day."
All this because Casas basically publicly supported a teammate.