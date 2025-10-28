Brad Paisley's National Anthem Performance May Have Jinxed Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3
If we had a nickel for every time country singer Brad Paisley sang the anthem at a World Series game that went to 18 innings, we'd have two nickels—which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.
After Monday's marathon of a Game 3 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Paisley has now performed "The Star Spangled Banner" ahead of both of the longest games in World Series history: last night's thriller, and another 18-inning Game 3 in 2018.
Crazier yet, it was also the fourth time overall that a playoff game at Dodger Stadium opened with a performance from Paisley and ended in extra innings. In addition to the two contests mentioned above, the singer and avid Dodgers fan also performed at an 11-inning World Series Game 2 in 2017, and a 10-inning Game 1 in 2024, per MLB.com's Theo DeRosa.
Safe to say this is now a pattern. So next time Paisley walks up to the mic during a World Series, prepare to stay up past your bedtime. Shoutout to L.A.'s Freddie Freeman, who finally ended things in the bottom of the 18th with a walk-off home run for a 6-5 Dodgers win.
Game 4 will begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. L.A. leads the series 2-1.