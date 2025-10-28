MLB World Reacts to Dodgers, Blue Jays Tying Longest Game in World Series History
Game 3 of the World Series was one for the ages.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays entered Game 3 at Dodger Stadium tied 1–1 in the series, and they remained even for more than 17 innings on Monday night.
Early on, the game was electric. The Dodgers struck first with solo home runs from Teoscar Hernández and Shohei Ohtani in the second and third innings, but the Blue Jays fought back with four runs in the top of fourth inning, including a three-run home run from Alejandro Kirk. The Dodgers tied the game in the fifth inning, before the Blue Jays took a 5–4 lead off a remarkable run home from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani then hit a historic second home run in the game, tying the game once again at 5–5.
After that seventh inning, the Blue Jays and Dodgers went scoreless for 10 and a half innings as each team emptied their bullpen. Toronto made numerous changes to their batting lineup and Ohtani reached base a record amount of times for a postseason game. Blue Jays reliever Eric Lauer pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, while the Dodgers set a record for the most relievers used in a World Series game.
This was all until the bottom of the 18th inning, when Freddie Freeman came up clutch once again in the World Series with a solo home run to win the game. The home run gives the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the series, while the Blue Jays will now look to come back from an absolutely heartbreaking loss.
This tied the longest game in World Series history in terms of innings, tying Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox. The Dodgers won that game off a walk-off home run from Max Muncy, but ended up losing the series. Monday's game spanned nearly six hours and 40 minutes, while that 2018 game was longer time-wise as it lasted over seven hours.
As the game stretched until the 18th inning—until nearly 3 a.m. on the East Coast—many people across MLB shared their reactions to the never-ending thriller.
In 17 hours, somehow, these teams are set to take the field again for Game 4.