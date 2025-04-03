Braves Announcer Had Perfect Sad Line After Shohei Ohtani’s Dramatic Home Run
Shohei Ohtani had Dodger Stadium in hysterics Wednesday night when he crushed a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. The win moved the defending champions to 8-0 on the season and has them looking like the unbeatable force that many predicted they would be this year.
On the other side of that home run was an Atlanta Braves team that is easily the most disappointing squad in MLB a week into the season. They had a 5-0 lead at one point on Wednesday night only to have the Dodgers come all the way back and win in the most dramatic of ways. The Braves are now 0-7 and a total mess.
Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin summed up the team's struggles with a perfect line right after Ohtani's homer landed over the wall:
"And the heartache has hit a new level for the Atlanta Braves, Ohtani and the Dodgers walk it off with a homer," he said.
Ouch.
The Dodgers' call by Joe Davis was understandably much more upbeat:
The Braves will look to get their first win when they host the Marlins in their home opener on Friday.