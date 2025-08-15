Regardless of the Season, Braves Can Rely on Mets for Wins
With the 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves took this specific series and once again, the overall season series. They extend their series-winning streak over the Mets to seven years in a row.
The Mets were looking for an opponent to get back on track against. After the first game of the series, when they won 13-5, they were given the false hope that they had one.
However, reality kicked back in when the Braves rallied from down 6-0 the following night to win 9-6. Thursday night's win was also a winnable back-and-forth contest when the Braves beat them out.
Death, taxes and a series win over the Mets.
The last time the Mets won the season series was in 2017, the last time the Braves finished with a losing record before likely this season. However, this season shows that regardless of how season goes, the Braves can rely on the Mets for wins.
Seven of the Braves' 53 wins this season are against this one team. That's the most wins against any opponent and accounts for 13% of their wins so far. The Cincinnati Reds account for the second-most of their wins with five (9.4%).
It hasn't always been easy to get to the series win. Last season, for example, it took splitting a doubleheader on the last day of the season after it had already been postponed by a tropical storm. That season series win was the difference between making the playoffs and having the higher seed.
In 2021 and 2022, the Braves just edged them out to win the season series 10 games to 9. Keep in mind, those were the last two years before MLB unveiled the balanced schedule. A season series between division members was a bit longer.
But like in 2024, just winning the season series made a difference. The Braves were able to claw back to win the division and eventually the World Series in 2021. The following year, it served as a tibreaker for the division, after trailing the Mets by 10 1/2 games on June 1.
Time and time again, the Braves have the Mets to rely on to accomplish the mission. Sometimes, it's winning the World Series or clinching a playoff spot. Other times, it's keeping the morale alive as the going gets tough.
The Braves have the change to tack on to their seven wins next weekend when the Mets come in for one last series this season.