ESPN Declares Braves 'Biggest Loser' of Trade Deadline
This year’s MLB Trade Deadline saw a whirlwind of activity with dozens of players on the move in over two dozen trades. Only one of those trades featured a move by the Atlanta Braves.
Despite all the rumors, they pulled the trigger on a single transaction. This lack of activity and result of their one trade had them declared the biggest loser of the trade deadline by ESPN staff writer Bradford Doolittle.
Doolittle was not a fan of the Braves’ choice to do little.
“Maybe the Braves just don't see this as their season, or maybe the market didn't break their way,” Doolittle wrote on ESPN+. “The bottom line is the same either way: The Braves didn't do much to improve themselves, and most of the other leading NL wild-card contenders did. In a race this crowded and this close, that might be the difference.”
Other teams did do more. Teams that win the World Series tend to have made impactful moves at the deadline, and that certainly hurt them when push comes to shove. It’s also surprising because the Braves have done more in a worse position.
He also wrote that the decision for a Jorge Soler reunion might not be a solid answer for help in the outfield, mainly because of his lack of ability in the field.
"They needed to shore up the outfield and I'm unconvinced that a Jorge Soler reprise is the answer," wrote Doolittle. "Maybe if they had an opening at DH that would work, but with Marcell Ozuna, the Braves have less flexibility at that slot than anyone else except for the Dodgers."
The argument from that perspective isn’t wrong. Soler has been a designated hitter all season for a reason. Soler has had a negative defensive WAR every year of his career. He’s not out there if the Braves had another option. The Braves are aware of this. But the designated hitter wasn’t an option the last time they acquired him and he was slotted into right field.
Overall offensive improvement was prioritized here, but the argument is understandable, especially when it’s the only bat they acquired at the deadline.
In another story, Doolittle and senior writer David Schoenfield gave the Braves’ end of the trade a C+. Not sure if I would’ve gone that low. Maybe a B or B-. But it wasn’t an A-grade trade. We can all agree on that.
However, the argument against the Braves for not acquiring a starter was perplexing.
“The Braves needed to add to their rotation, especially given the recent injury concerns around breakout righty Reynaldo Lopez.”
If the argument had simply been the team has an injury history, and more pitching never hurts, that would be understandable. Mention Max Fried and how it feels like multiple guys are always on rehab assignments. There’s also the argument that other options in their system might not be ready. All options that make sense when saying why a lack of a move is a mistake.
But he picked Reynaldo Lopez’s recent exit. Given he had an MRI, it came back clean and he might not even miss a start, not sure about this angle of the argument.
Even if Lopez were to miss a start out of precaution, these results MRI results are just one of the reasons the Braves likely felt comfortable taking a step back in the midst of an expensive trade deadline for pitching.
Fried is almost set to return and rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach is beginning to come into his own as of late. The rotation has been the Braves lifeblood this season - it wasn’t the immediate concern.
Also, real talk for a moment. A team doesn’t need five or more starters in the postseason. They can roll with Fried, Sale, Lopez and Schwellenbach with Morton in the bullpen. Top starters will go out there multiple times in a series. Things just function differently in the postseason and the rotation is built for that difference this year.
So are the Braves the biggest deadline losers? By default, I suppose. Doing little at the deadline isn’t going to win you praise, and it shouldn’t.
But the Braves have been making moves behind the scenes outside of trades for a time. They also have key bats who should be back by the postseason. They should have additions on the way soon.
Regardless, the stance from the immediate reaction stands. Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t make.
There was no reason to give up a top prospect for an OK player or risk an acquisition not appearing in the postseason because he wants an extension.
Lastly, if the current names that sparked a top offense last season don’t figure it out, then deadline acquisitions will only do so much.