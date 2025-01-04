Braves Predicted to Make Free Agency Splash Signing Gold Glove Winner
Atlanta Braves fans are still waiting for the team to make a splash in MLB free agency. Could the organization finally do that at shortstop?
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson argued that could happen. While listing the top remaining free agents this offseason, Anderson predicted the Braves to sign shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.
"Kim's free agency is complicated by the season-ending shoulder surgery he underwent late in the summer that will sideline him for most, if not all of the first half," Anderson wrote on Dec. 31. "There are only so many teams willing to invest in a player who they know won't be available to them for much of the upcoming year.
"This is total guesswork, but the Braves make sense on a few levels, including upgrading overOrlando Arcia for the stretch run."
Kim won the National League gold glove award for a utility player during the 2023 season.
Also in 2023, Kim slashed .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 84 runs in 152 games. He had 38 stolen bases as well.
All of those statistics were career bests.
Kim, though, didn't repeat those numbers in 2024. Then, he missed the final month and a half of the regular season and the playoffs because of shoulder surgery.
As Anderson argued, that shoulder injury complicates his free agency value. But it means the Braves could land him on a cheaper than expected deal. That might matter for the Braves, as they don't seem invested in making truly big free agency splashes this offseason.
Signing Kim may still be seen as a splash move, though, because of the impact he could make on offense and defense. Kim offers the Braves a potential upgrade over shortstop Orlando Arcia.
While Arcia made the 2023 National League All-Star team, he struggled offensively in 2024, hitting .218 with a .625 OPS.
Arcia had only one fewer extra-base hit last season than during his All-Star campaign. But he needed 69 more plate appearances to nearly match the total.
It appears the Braves will be counting on the healthy return of Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies as their main offensive upgrades for 2025. But Kim is an affordable potential outside upgrade at shortstop.
Kim hit .233 with a .700 OPS, 11 home runs, 60 runs and 47 RBI in 121 games last season.