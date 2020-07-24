2020 Atlanta Braves season preview

Before March 12, when we thought we were going to have a normal season, the Atlanta Braves players were loud in their beliefs of the goals for 2020.

They said they want to win the World Series. They said it out loud. The rebuild is over. They have won two straight division titles and yet failed to win a postseason series.

This year, they proclaimed, would be different.

And then, the world stopped.

When baseball resumed with a summer camp, the Braves were hit with the news that four players had tested positive for COVID-19, including newly acquired reliever Will Smith and star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

It was like a kick in the gut. Every time they felt they were taking one step forward, something would cause the Braves to take two steps back.

Now, it is opening day. The protocols have been set. The players have to be more careful than every before in their lives. And it's time to give this a try.

What will this team do in a 60-game, shortened season?

Well, I think baseball will be a two-month version of Home Run Derby, and the Braves certainly have enough candidates to have some home runs.

How will manager Brian Snitker set the lineup? That will be one thing that will be fun to watch, as the Braves have a full-time designated hitter for the first time ever.

The rotation is strong at the top, with Mike Soroka and Max Fried. But then what? How will Sean Newcomb adjust back to the rotation? And what do we expect from Mike Foltynewicz?

The bullpen should be strong, especially when Will Smith returns from COVID-19.

This team, like all the others, must hope and pray it avoids the virus and any impacts it could take by losing players. Depth will be important, and the Braves are really deep in most areas.

