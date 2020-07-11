If anybody had reason to be worried about playing baseball in 2020, it’s Adam Duvall.

He’s a Type I diabetic. That’s a pre-existing condition if you’ve ever heard of one. And we know the COVID-19 virus goes harder after people with pre-existing conditions.

But Duvall deserves tremendous credit. He’s ready to go. His comments in the video from Saturday’s meeting with the press are courageous. Duvall did his research. He’s being careful. And he wants to play.

Here’s the thing. Duvall could be a huge part of this Braves team in 2020. He was expected to possibly platoon with Nick Markakis, who has opted out. With Marcell Ozuna looking to possibly get the most at bats as the designated hitter, these two developments could open left field for Duvall.

Plus, Duvall can play first base, and with Freddie Freeman out with COVID-19, Duvall’s ability to play there creates options for manager Brian Snitker.

Duvall started last season in Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit 32 home runs and drove in 93 in 369 at bats. Duvall simply waited his turn, and when Markakis got hurt in late-July, Duvall got his turn.

In 41 games, Duvall hit .267 with 10 home runs and 19 RBI. He was also great in the postseason series against the Cardinals. Duvall hit .273 and had a big two-run home run in game two and finished the series with five RBI.

Duvall’s power could be a huge plus for a team that will need it if Freeman misses significant time. And it certainly sounds like Duvall is ready to go and help the Braves in 2020.

