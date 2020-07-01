Cole Hamels was signed to a one-year, $18 million contract. Obviously, with the shortened baseball season on the horizon, he won't be making that much money.

In a way, the Braves may get their money's worth better than if there had been an entire season. Hamels possibly would not have been back by even now, as he had a shoulder injury lifting a weighted ball right before spring training started.

Now, with a few more months of rest, Hamels has a chance to be ready when the season starts on July 24. It's a chance. But there is still some worry that it might take Hamels into August before he's really ready to contribute.

The Braves will have a plan for him the next few weeks. Maybe they can have him ready to start and go three innings or so when the season starts in late-July.

The most important thing is to have Hamels ready for the last three or four weeks of the season, so he can also be reayd to contribute if the Braves make the postseason.

Hamels' experience in the playoffs could be a huge benefit for the Braves in October. With the young starters in the rotation, Hamels could be a huge factor in not only helping the Braves win, but to also help the younger pitchers see how a veteran goes about his business.

