BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Alex Anthopoulos talks about Cole Hamels

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels was signed to a one-year, $18 million contract. Obviously, with the shortened baseball season on the horizon, he won't be making that much money.

In a way, the Braves may get their money's worth better than if there had been an entire season. Hamels possibly would not have been back by even now, as he had a shoulder injury lifting a weighted ball right before spring training started.

Now, with a few more months of rest, Hamels has a chance to be ready when the season starts on July 24. It's a chance. But there is still some worry that it might take Hamels into August before he's really ready to contribute.

The Braves will have a plan for him the next few weeks. Maybe they can have him ready to start and go three innings or so when the season starts in late-July.

The most important thing is to have Hamels ready for the last three or four weeks of the season, so he can also be reayd to contribute if the Braves make the postseason.

Hamels' experience in the playoffs could be a huge benefit for the Braves in October. With the young starters in the rotation, Hamels could be a huge factor in not only helping the Braves win, but to also help the younger pitchers see how a veteran goes about his business.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has expectations for Kyle Wright

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talks about how it might be time for Kyle Wright to contribute to the big league team in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the Braves rotation

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about the Braves rotation

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about managing his roster in 2020

Alex Anthopoulos talked in detail about getting his best players on the field in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the potential for more development for minor leaguers

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the possibility of more development time for the minor leaguers.

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes all of his players will play in 2020

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not believe any of his players will opt out of playing for the season

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos has confidence his players will take the virus seriously

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos about whether his players will take the virus and the protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on the challenge ahead the next three-plus weeks

Alex Anthopoulos, the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, speaks with Bill Shanks about the tough task of preparing for the most different season in baseball history

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels needs to be healthy and to contribute to the Braves pennant run

Here's what you must hope for if Cole Hamels is to contribute to the Braves this season

Bill Shanks