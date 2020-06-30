BravesCentral
Alex Anthopoulos believes his Braves players will take the safety protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos believes the Braves players will take the safety protocals seriously. He knows they better, or it could jeopardize the entire season for the Braves and other MLB teams.

Meanwhile, here are how some of the Braves players did in spring training.

Cole Hamels did not pitch in any Grapefruit League game, nursing his sore shoulder. The Braves hope he will be on a regular schedule for Spring Training 2.0.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Felix Hernandez pitched in four games. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.98.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

