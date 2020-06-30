BravesCentral
Alex Anthopoulos does not expect any Braves players to opt out of playing in 2020

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he does not believe any of his players will not play this season. 

Monday we saw several players decide to not play for the 2020 season.

Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the Nationals announced they would not be playing. Zimmerman, who has a newborn child at home and a parent with a pre-existing condition, said he was not retiring but did not feel comfortable with playing this season.

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond said he would not be playing. "“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," Desmond said.” He explained that he wants to stay home “with a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world.”

The first player to announce Monday they would not play this season was Arizona right-hander Mike Leake. 

Leake's agency released this statement: "During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021."

Alex Anthopoulos on selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about selecting the 60-man player pool

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the potential for more development for minor leaguers

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the possibility of more development time for the minor leaguers.

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the testing and workouts for this week

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos talked with Bill Shanks about the testing and then the workouts that will take place this week

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos has confidence his players will take the virus seriously

Bill Shanks asked Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos about whether his players will take the virus and the protocals seriously

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos on the challenge ahead the next three-plus weeks

Alex Anthopoulos, the general manager of the Atlanta Braves, speaks with Bill Shanks about the tough task of preparing for the most different season in baseball history

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels needs to be healthy and to contribute to the Braves pennant run

Here's what you must hope for if Cole Hamels is to contribute to the Braves this season

Bill Shanks

Baseball has a lot to deal with to pull off a season in a pandemic

Can all the dominoes line up and fall into place perfectly to have baseball pull off a season in a pandemic?

Bill Shanks

What is King Felix's role for the Braves in 2020?

Here are some thoughts on what we can expect from King Felix Hernandez in 2020 for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried was the only Braves pitcher who could hit

Bill Shanks shows why it's a good thing to have the designated hitter in the National League

Bill Shanks

Drew Waters makes Braves 60-man player pool roster

The Atlanta Braves have announced the 60-man player pool roster for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks