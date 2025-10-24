Braves History: Eddie Mathews, The Three-City Star
Each MLB team has its share of legends from each era in the cities they have called home. The Braves have their stars specific to Boston, such as Johnny Sain, or just to Atlanta, such as Chipper Jones. Some are two-city stars, such as Hank Aaron and Warren Spahn.
However, one Hall of Famer of theirs managed to call all three of the Braves' cities home. That honor goes to Eddie Mathews. He represents the lone player in franchise history to have played in all three cities as a Braves player.
There is an argument that he is solely a Milwaukee-era ballplayer. After all, of his 15 seasons with the Braves, 13 of them were in this one city. Of his 512 home runs, 452 were in a Milwaukee uniform.
However, there is an argument that he made an impact in all three cities.
Mathews made his debut with Boston in 1952, the final season before the move. His Major League debut came during the final home opener at Braves Field. In that first season, he finished tied for the lead in home runs (25) with outfielder Sid Gordan. This effort was good enough for him to finish third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Boston Braves fans would have felt they had a new star on their hands. However, rumors of bidding farewell would ultimately prove to be true. During the middle of the 1953 Spring Training season, the Braves were approved to move to Milwaukee, making Mathews a star for a new city after just one year.
During those 13 seasons in Milwaukee, he made 12 All-Star teams, finished as the runner-up in MVP voting twice and won the World Series in 1957 over the New York Yankees. During his time in Milwaukee, he became the first athlete to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1954.
In the twilight of his career, he made his return to Atlanta when the Braves relocated there for the 1966 season. Wait. Return? It’s the first Braves season there. However, this wasn’t the first professional season for Mathews in Atlanta.
He played the entire 1950 season and the start of the 1951 season for the Braves' Double-A affiliate, the Atlanta Crackers (which now exist, at least spiritually, as the Gwinnett Stripers). He belted 38 total home runs in 183 games for the Crackers. So, when he returned, he was greeted by a crowd that already knew him well.
During his lone Atlanta Braves season, he finished with 16 home runs, bringing the total home runs representing the city to 54. He was traded after that season, but he would return in 1971 as a coach and later a manager. He was the Skipper when his old teammate, Aaron, hit his historic 715th home run on April 8, 1974. While he wasn't in the lineup for that day, he had the honor of setting it.
In one way or another, even if requires a stretch or two. His time in all three cities serves as more than a fun fact. He proved to serve as the ultimate bridge between all eras of Braves baseball.