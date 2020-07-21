BravesCentral
Riley ready to be the starting third baseman

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley has the outfield glove he used last year, when he got significant playing time at a position not many believed he would play.

But if all goes well this season, he may not need that outfield glove any longer.

Riley was good his 58 games in left field and even the two times he played right field. But this kid is a third baseman. That’s what he’s trained in the minor leagues to be, and that’s what he might land for good starting this season.

Riley admitted Monday he has not been placed in the outfield during summer camp. He saw a little time at first base, when the Braves were uncertain if Freddie Freeman would be ready to go. Now that Freeman has more than proved he’ll be ready Friday for the start of the season, Riley can concentrate on his position.

Johan Camargo may also get time at third base, but right now he’s nursing a hamstring issue. So, the season may start with Riley getting the first opportunity at the hot corner.

Many believed he was destined to eventually be there when he was drafted five years ago. Most teams thought he was a pitcher. But former scouting director Brian Bridges, former scouting executive Roy Clark and current advisor Greg Walker all loved his bat.

The struggles Riley had when he came up last year were not a shock. He got off to such a great start, so he was bound to slow down. And there’s no doubt, Riley fell off like a rock. After hitting .280 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in his first 161 at bats, Riley hit just .150 with a .203 OBP, four home runs and 12 RBI in 113 at bats.

Riley worked extensively this offseason with minor league hitting instructor Mike Brumlee, especially to stay away from bad breaking balls outside the strike zone. The Braves have seen progress, and they hope it carries over to when he gets the chance to be a major force in the lineup.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

