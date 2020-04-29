USA Today writer Bob Nigtengale reported Tuesday that MLB is considering a setup for the 2020 season that would include three, 10-team divisions where the teams would play most of their games in their home stadiums.

The divisions would be geographically aligned. Nigtengale believes the Braves would be in a central division with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here are the teams that would be in an eastern division: New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins.

The western division could include: Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners

The teams in each division would play each other for the entire regular season. Then there would be a playoff format. The designated hitter will be in place for the entire sport, which means we likely would never see a pitcher hit again.

Is this the best option for Major League Baseball? They've kicked around having all 30 teams in Arizona. There was a report a few weeks ago they might keep all 30 clubs at their spring training facilities. The American League and National League are both in jeopardy of being dropped for this year, as any setup will likely be geographically-driven in a truncated season.

Which option do you prefer?

