What if there is an asterisk to this season?

Bill Shanks

In 1995, the baseball season started late. The strike from the previous year had finally been resolved, and the teams were able to get to spring training in early-April and then start three weeks later in late-April.

Instead of a 162-game regular season, each team played only 144 games in 1995. Since the 1994 season had been cancelled, they were not able to have the wildcard start so it finally happened in 1995.

The Braves were really good that year. They were 90-54 and went on to win the World Series. Not many people remember that was the year the regular season was unusual and not real regular. And it's not like there is an asterisk next to the season or next to Atlanta's World Series trophy.

So, we know the 2020 season will not be regular. We will be lucky if there is a 100-game regular season. Will the winner of a World Series trophy have an asterisk next to their name, or their World Series trophy?

Who cares, really. If the Braves win the World Series, which would be their first in 25 years since that great 1995 season, do you really think we would be concerned that it happened in a truncated season?

Nope. Not one big. We will take a World Series trophy even if they simply play a round-robin tournament.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

