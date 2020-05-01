You want to talk about guts.

In watching the replay of Game Four of the 1995 World Series, Bobby Cox made a coaching move that not many would have made.

Mark Wohlers, who only days later would get the final three outs to clinch the championship, was in trouble in the ninth inning against the Indians. The Braves were still up by three runs, but against the mighty Cleveland offense, the lead certainly did not seem save.

So, Cox went to his bullpen. He brought in Pedro Borbon, Jr., who had a fine rookie season for the Braves. But Borbon had not pitched in a game in 19 days. His previous performance was in game three of the Division Series against the Rockies, when he struck out the side in the eighth inning.

Manny Ramirez had homered off Wohlers to lead off the ninth inning. Then Wohlers allowed a double to Paul Sorrento, so the tying run was actually in the on-deck circle when Cox called Borbon in to shut the door.

Well, Cox really called the left-handed Borbon in to face left-handed hitting Jim Thome, who struck out looking. Instead of going to Brad Clontz or Alejandro Pena, Cox left Borbon in.

Good move.

Borbon promptly struck out Sandy Alomar, Jr. and then got Kenny Lofton to fly out to David Justice, who made a nice running play on a hard-hit ball to right field.

And just like that, a pitcher who had not been on the mound in 19 days, got the save to put the Braves up 3-1 in the series.

Cox managed from his gut. Sometimes it bit him, but most of the time it did not. He was right a lot, like that Game Four in Cleveland almost 25 years ago.

