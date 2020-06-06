The fact the Braves gave up their first-round pick to sign Melvin Upton, Jr. is not the problem. They were able to recover a selection two picks later when they got a pick from the Indians for Cleveland signed Michael Bourn.

The problem is who the Braves passed up to take the player they took.

At number 31 in the first round of the 2013 draft, Atlanta selected Jason Hursh, a right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma State University.

With the very next pick, the New York Yankees picked Aaron Judge, a big ole outfielder from Fresno State.

Hursh has an ERA of 8.25 in his 11 games in Atlanta, while Judge has 110 home runs and 246 RBI in a little over three seasons in New York.

Oops.

The Braves could have taken Sean Manaea, taken at pick 34 by the Royals. They could have had Michael Lorenzen, picked 38 by the Reds. Corey Knebel was pick 39 by Detroit.

The second-round pick was Victor Caratini, a catcher from Miami-Dade College. Caratini wasn’t in Atlanta’s system long, as he was traded to the Cubs in a July 31 deal in 2014. The Braves got reliever James Russell and utilityman Emilio Bonifacio in the trade.

Caratini has a .252 batting average, 14 home runs and 57 RBI in parts of three seasons with the Cubs.

Atlanta’s third-round pick was right-handed pitcher Carlos Salazar. He spent only four years in the Braves farm system and did not pitch in pro ball last season after pitching two years with the Angels. His minor league ERA in 150 games was 4.68.

Catcher Tanner Murphy was the fourth-round selection. He was in Atlanta’s system for five years before going to the Giants in 2018 and 2019. Murphy has a .206 pro batting average.

Mikey Reynolds was the fifth rounder from Texas A & M. He was with the Braves for two years and got released. Reynolds played in an independent league last season. He never could hit to show he was a legit prospect.

Whew, shall we go on? The only other player from Atlanta’s 2013 draft that made it to Atlanta – or the big leagues for that matter – was left-hander Matt Marksberry, who pitched 35 games in 2015 and 2016 and then was injured.

That was it. Hursh and Marksberry were the only draft picks to make it to Atlanta, and Caratini was the only one used in a trade.

The 2013 draft for the Braves… awful.

