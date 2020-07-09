BravesCentral
Braves 2021 schedule announced

Bill Shanks

Major League Baseball announced its 2021 schedule Thursday, two weeks before the start of the 2020 season that has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2021 season on April 1 in Philadelphia against the Phillies. There will be an off day on April 2 and then weekend games against the Phillies on April 3-4.

Then it will be off to Washington for a three-game set with the Nationals, before returning to start the home schedule on Friday, April 9 against the Phillies.

After a four-game set against the Miami Marlins (April 12-15), the Braves will then take off for a tough five-game road trip with three games at Wrigley Field against the Cubs (April 16-18) and two games in New York against the Yankees (April 20-21).

An oddity for the 2021 season will be consecutive off days in late-August. The Braves will play two games against the New York Yankees (August 23-24) and then two days off (August 25-26) before opening up a weekend series at home against the San Francisco Giants on August 27.

The Braves’ longest homestand of the season will be from September 7-16 when they will play nine games – three against Washington, three against Miami and three against Colorado.

The season’s longest road trip will be directly after that, as from September 17-26 they will play at San Francisco for three games, at Arizona for four games and at San Diego for three games.

The Braves will then return home to end the 2021 regular season with three games against the Philadelphia Phillies and three games against the New York Mets at Truist Park. That will be 15 of their final 25 regular season schedule at home in Truist Park.

Atlanta’s interleague games in 2021 will be at New York (April 20-21), at Toronto (April 30-May 2), vs. Toronto (May 11-13), at Boston (May 25-26), vs. Boston (June 15-16), vs. Tampa Bay (July 16-18), at Baltimore (August 20-22) and vs. New York (August 23-24).

Atlanta and Truist Park will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

