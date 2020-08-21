The Braves have activated reliever Chris Martin from the injured list. He has been out since August 7 with an esophageal constriction.

Kyle Wright, who had his start Wednesday rained out, was sent to the alternative site in Gwinnett. Wright has a 7.20 ERA in four starts, with more walks (16) than innings pitched (15.0) or strikeouts (12).

Martin is 0-1 in his four games so far this season with a 2.25 earned run average. He's allowed one run (a solo home run on opening day) on two hits in 4.0 innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

The Braves could simply be giving Wright time to work on things at the other site. With days off Thursday, and then next Monday and next Thursday, the Braves would have the opportunity to give Wright time to work on the things that have given him trouble in the first four games.

Max Fried (3-0, 1.24) will start Friday against the Phillies, followed by Robbie Erlin (0-0, 5.40) Saturday and then Josh Tomlin (1-0, 2.35) on Sunday.

The Braves could then come back with Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.97) on Tuesday in the first game against the Yankees and then start Fried on Wednesday on four days rest. Then Wright could come back next Friday and basically have two full weeks between MLB starts.

Or the Braves could bring up Ian Anderson to make his MLB debut next week.

The Braves had sent Bryse Wilson out to the alternate site late Wednesday night. So, they could add a player on Friday.

