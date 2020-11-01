Thirty-three-year-old Adam Duvall finished his seventh major league season, batting .237 (45-for-190) in 57 games, with a .301 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage…He hit 16 home runs and drove in 33. • N.L. ranks: home runs (16, T3rd), AB/HR (11.88, 3rd).

Finished two off the total of teammate Marcell Ozuna for the National League lead in home runs...Twelve of his home runs came in a 19-game stretch from August 31-September 19...In that time, he had just 70 atbats, homering once every 5.83 at-bats.

Became the first player in franchise history with multiple three home run games in his career, doing so a week apart, first on September 2 at Boston and then on September 9 vs. Miami...Prior to Duvall, 24 other Braves had one three-homer game in their career.

The only player in major league history with two three-homer games in a shorter span of days than Duvall is the Angels’ Doug DeCinces, who did so on 8/3 & 8/8/82. • Drove in five in his first three-homer game, hitting two-run homers in both the second and sixth innings, and a solo shot in the eighth... It came one game after teammate Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs.

Duvall and Ozuna became the first pair of teammates in major league history to hit at least three home runs in consecutive games... NYY’s Ruth and Gehrig also did so on back-to-back days in 1930 but there were doubleheaders each day. • Both Duvall and Ozuna had four total homers in the series at Boston, and are the first teammates to each hit four homers in a three-game series in Fenway Park history (since 1912).

In Atlanta’s 29-run outburst on September 9, Duvall hit three home runs, and drove in nine...He hit a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam, in that order, becoming the only player in history to accomplish that. • The nine RBI tied a single-game franchise record, matching the mark set by RHP Tony Cloninger on July 3, 1966…Cloninger hit two grand slams...RBI became an official statistic in 1920. The nine RBI were the most by any major leaguer since July 7, 2018, when Washington’s Mark Reynolds drove in 10.

Along with Marcell Ozuna’s three-homer game on September 1 at Boston, this is one of just two Braves teams with three different three-homer games in a single season...The other was the 1970 club, who had Rico Carty, Mike Lum and Orlando Cepeda accomplish the feat. • Duvall hit 11 home runs in September, tying the franchise record set by Hall-of-Famer Eddie Mathews in 1959...He hit .232/.309/.616 in the month (23-for-99).

Hit his 100th career home run on August 15 at Miami, a gamewinning shot in the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory...He became the 104th active player to reach triple-digit home runs...It was the second homer of Duvall’s career in the ninth inning or later that put his team ahead. Batted .277 (13-for-47) with an .894 OPS against left-handers...Since his 2019 season debut in July, has had a 1.002 OPS facing southpaws, hitting .302 (26-for-86)...Conversely, has a .794 OPS versus right-handers in that time.

Hit .287/.364/.575 (25-for-87) in 28 games at Truist Park...His .938 OPS at home was far better than the .741 mark he produced in 29 road games...He batted .194 (20-for-103) in road games. • Despite his numbers away from Truist Park, he hit more home runs (9) on the road than at home (7).

Duvall earned MLB’s Play of the Week for the period of August 31- September 6...In Game 1 of a doubleheader against Washington on September 4, he reached over the left-field wall to rob the Nationals’ Yan Gomes of a home run...It was the first such honor of his career. Defensively, he appeared in 45 games in left field, 17 in right field and one in center field...His appearance in center field, on August 11 at NYY, was the first of his career...Played in the eighth inning, and did not get any chances.

Had a 114.2-mph double of the Phillies’ Adam Morgan in Game 1 of a doubleheader on August 9...It was the hardest hit ball of his career, and the third hardest by a Braves player this season.

