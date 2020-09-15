SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves sign Pablo Sandoval

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves are taking a shot that Pablo Sandoval has another postseason hit or two in his career. The team signed him Monday to a minor league contract and sent him to the alternate site.

With Johan Camargo struggling and also now at the other camp, the Braves perhaps believe Sandoval could be more of an asset off the bench. He hit just ,220 this season for his beloved San Francisco Giants, with a .278 OBP, one home run, six RBI in only 82 at bats.

While Sandoval's career was never the same after he signed the huge deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2015 season, he has always been clutch in the postseason. Between three seasons with the Giants in the playoffs, all World Series winning teams, Sandoval hit .344 with a .389 OBP, six home runs and 20 RBI in 154 at bats.

Sandoval, affectionately known as Kung Fu Panda, is now 34 years old. He's played first base and third base this season for the Giants, along with 14 games as the designated hitter. 

General manager Alex Anthopoulos was good last year adding bench pieces after the trade deadline. He acquired catcher Francisco Cervelli, outfielder Billy Hamilton and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria for the stretch drive. 

Players who will be eligible for the postseason must be in the team's organization by 11:59 pm ET Tuesday night, so we could see some more moves made by teams aiming for the playoffs.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 pm ET for more Braves coverage. The show airs on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com - 93.1 FM in Macon and Warner Robins, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM in South Central Georgia. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves Notes - September 14

Brian Snitker talks about Touki Toussaint taking the mound for the Braves in game one against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint pitches Monday for the Braves in Baltimore

Right-handed starter Touki Toussaint gets another chance Monday as he starts game one for the Braves against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Braves have big week ahead with Cole Hamels set to make 2020 debut on Wednesday in Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves have a 3.5 game lead on the Miami Marlins in the National League East with two weeks to go in the regular season

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about getting his first MLB victory as the Braves beat the Nationals 8-4

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright finally get his first MLB victory after starting his career 0-7 as he beats Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves win with a good outing from Kyle Wright

Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's win over the Washington Nationals and the first MLB win for Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright goes for his first MLB win today in Washington

The Braves will send Kyle Wright on the mound Sunday against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Another gem from Ian Anderson as the Braves win in D.C.

Ian Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings as the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1

Bill Shanks

Braves face the Nationals Saturday in game three of series

Ian Anderson will face Patrick Corbin as the Braves and Nationals play game three of the series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves Saturday in Washington

The Atlanta Braves send Ian Anderson to the mound Saturday in Washington to face the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Nationals

Braves manager Brian Snitker updates the condition of Ronald Acuna following Friday's loss to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks