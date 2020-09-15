The Atlanta Braves are taking a shot that Pablo Sandoval has another postseason hit or two in his career. The team signed him Monday to a minor league contract and sent him to the alternate site.

With Johan Camargo struggling and also now at the other camp, the Braves perhaps believe Sandoval could be more of an asset off the bench. He hit just ,220 this season for his beloved San Francisco Giants, with a .278 OBP, one home run, six RBI in only 82 at bats.

While Sandoval's career was never the same after he signed the huge deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2015 season, he has always been clutch in the postseason. Between three seasons with the Giants in the playoffs, all World Series winning teams, Sandoval hit .344 with a .389 OBP, six home runs and 20 RBI in 154 at bats.

Sandoval, affectionately known as Kung Fu Panda, is now 34 years old. He's played first base and third base this season for the Giants, along with 14 games as the designated hitter.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos was good last year adding bench pieces after the trade deadline. He acquired catcher Francisco Cervelli, outfielder Billy Hamilton and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria for the stretch drive.

Players who will be eligible for the postseason must be in the team's organization by 11:59 pm ET Tuesday night, so we could see some more moves made by teams aiming for the playoffs.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 pm ET for more Braves coverage. The show airs on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com - 93.1 FM in Macon and Warner Robins, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM in South Central Georgia. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.