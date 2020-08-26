SI.com
Braves - Yankees rained out

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Yankees will play a double-header Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Ian Anderson will pitch game one for the Braves, making his MLB debut, while Max Fried (4-0, 1.32) will start game two.

The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.75) in game one and Masahiro Tanaka (0-1, 4.60) in game two.

Here are some additional notes going into the double-header:

First baseman Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI on Sunday night, and has now hit in a season-best eight straight games. Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 13 games, Freeman has gone 19-for-46 (.413) with nine extra-base hits (six doubles, a triple, two home runs), and more walks (11) than strikeouts (4)...He has reached base safely in 30-of-57 (.526) plate appearances in this time. 

Freeman is one 10 qualified hitters this season with more walks (21) than strikeouts (17)...Just three of those 10 batters, including Freeman, have an OPS over .900...The others are Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rendon.  

Dansby Swanson has been red hot lately. He's got a nine-game hit streak (18-42, .429, home run). In this homestand, Swanson has hit .440 (11-25 with a home run). 

Austin Riley is getting hot, as well. He's hit .389 (7-18 with a home run) on the homestand and in five consecutive games. After hitting .087 in seven games in July, Riley has hit .255 (14-55) in 16 games this month.

Marcell Ozuna has a seven-game hit streak (10-27, .327 with three home runs). He's hit .364 (8-22) on the homestand.

