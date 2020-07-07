The Atlanta Braves will open the shortened 60-game regular season on Friday, July 24 in New York City against the National League Eastern Division rival the New York Mets.

That will be the start of a three-game weekend series in New York. The Braves will then go to Tampa Bay for a quick two-game series against the Rays. Tampa Bay will then return the trip for Atlanta’s first home game of the season on Wednesday, July 29.

The Mets will then come in for a four-game series in Atlanta. The Blue Jays will follow with three games in Atlanta starting Tuesday, August 4.

The Braves will play two three-game series – home and away – against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Red Sox. Atlanta plays its last seven games at home, with the first four games of the homestand against Miami.

Playing the Marlins and Red Sox at home in the final seven games of the regular season might be an advantage for the Braves. Miami is still in a rebuilding mode, while Boston traded away David Price and Mookie Betts and lost Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery and is not expected to be favorites in the American League East.

The Braves will start all their home night games at 7:10 p.m. and their Sunday home games at 1:10 p.m.

Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

10 games against the New York Mets – 6 in New York and 4 in Atlanta

10 games against the Washington Nationals – 6 in Atlanta and 4 in Washington

10 games against the Miami Marlins – 7 in Atlanta and 3 in Miami

10 games against the Philadelphia Phillies – 7 in Philadelphia and 3 in Atlanta

Four games against the Tampa Bay Rays – 2 in Atlanta and 2 in Tampa Bay

Four games against the New York Yankees – 2 in Atlanta and 2 in New York

Three games against the Baltimore Orioles – All three in Baltimore

Three games against the Toronto Blue Jays – All three in Atlanta

Six games against the Boston Red Sox – Three in Atlanta and three in Boston

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.