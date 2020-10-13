Austin Riley: Hit a 1-2, ninth-inning pitch from Blake Treinen out to left-center to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead…The shot was his first career postseason home run, and just the second Treinen has allowed all season…Riley’s homer was the sixth in franchise history to give Atlanta a lead in the ninth inning or later of a playoff game, joining Eddie Mathews (1957 World Series), Chipper Jones (1995 NLDS), Javy López (1996 NLDS), Rafael Furcal (2004 NLDS) and Rick Ankiel (2010 NLDS)…Riley is the fifth player in postseason history to hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, joining NYM’s Lenny Dykstra (Game 3 of the 1986 NLCS), LAD’s Kirk Gibson (Game 1 of the 1988 World Series), TOR’s Ed Sprague (Game 2 of the 1992 World Series) and NYY’s Alfonso Soriano (Game 4 of the 2001 ALCS)…Riley is the youngest player with a go-ahead homer in the ninth or later in the playoffs since Chipper Jones in the 1995 NLDS.

Big Inning: The four runs Atlanta scored in the final frame tied the most the club has ever scored in the ninth inning or later of a playoff game…The Braves also scored four in the ninth in Game 2 of the 1995 NLDS at Colorado, Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS vs. San Francisco, and in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the 1996 NLCS vs. Cincinnati…Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both homered in tonight’s ninth inning, the 17th time this season the Braves had a multi-homer frame...That is the most such innings in the majors…Per Stats Perform, Riley and Albies became the first pair of teammates 23 or younger to hit a home run in the same inning in MLB postseason history.

Game 1: The Braves have won Game 1 in each of their three playoff series this season after beating the Dodgers tonight...Prior to the start of the 2020 postseason Atlanta had lost nine consecutive Game 1s of a playoff series dating to the 2001 NLDS vs. Houston (that streak does not include a loss in the Wild Card Game in 2012)…They are 13-4 (.765) in a series when they win Game 1 and 3-17 (.150) when they drop the opener…Atlanta is now 5-7 (.417) in Game 1 of the NLCS...The Braves last won Game 1 of the LCS in 1999, beating the Mets, 4-2...Atlanta last lost a series when winning Game 1 in 1996, when they won the first two games of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, before dropping the next four.

