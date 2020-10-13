SI.com
Braves win game one 5-1 over Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves fans had waited 19 years for a National League Championship Series game, and it was well worth the wait.

Atlanta won game one over Los Angeles in a tremendous baseball game, highlighted by the Braves' four-run ninth inning to break the 1-1 tie.

The Braves got more outstanding pitching, as Max Fried pitched six innings and gave up just one hit (a solo home run by Kike Hernandez in the fifth inning) on four hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

And the Atlanta power show did the rest. Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run in the first inning off Dodgers' starter Walker Buehler to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

But in the ninth inning the Brave exploded to break the game open. Austin Riley hit a long bomb to left-center field to give Atlanta the 2-1 lead. Then Marcell Ozuna had a single to score Ronald Acuna. Two batters later, Ozzie Albies hit a two-run bomb to make it 5-1.

The Braves bullpen was unbelievable once again, as it pitched three perfect innings. Chris Martin pitched the seventh, followed by Will Smith in the eighth and Mark Melancon in the ninth. 

Atlanta will now turn to rookie Ian Anderson to try and grab a quick 2-0 lead in the series Tuesday in game two. The Dodgers will throw Clayton Kershaw. Game time is 6:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Tuesday starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Then after the game join Bill on a Facebook Live chat on The Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page.

