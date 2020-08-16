The Braves won a solo home run derby against the Marlins and got another great pitching performance from Max Fried to beat Miami 2-1 in game two of the series.

Marcell Ozuna had a solo home run (5) in the seventh inning, and then the Marlins tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run by Monte Harrison in the eighth inning. But then in the ninth, Adam Duvall (3) hit a solo shot to give Atlanta the lead.

Fried pitched 6.1 shutout innings and allowed only four hits, walked three and struck out seven. His ERA was lowered to 1.24.

Shane Greene finished the seventh inning with 0.2 scoreless innings of work, while Will Smith gave up the Harrison homer in the eighth. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth inning to get his fourth save of the season.

The win for the Braves snapped a four-game losing streak. They are now 12-10 and a game back of the Marlins (9-5).

Earlier Saturday, the Braves placed outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 12. The Braves hope he can be back next weekend in Atlanta. Acuna had another exam of his left wrist and there was still inflammation, so the team decided to put him on the IL.

Chad Sobotka was called up to replace Acuna on the roster.

Robbie Erlin (0-0, 9.00) will start for Atlanta Sunday against Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.79). First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.