Good starting pitching and power continues to be a great combination for the Atlanta Braves. They got it Wednesday in game two of the series with the Marlins and won 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Braves got a solo home run from Dansby Swanson in the second inning and then a solo home run from Travis d'Arnaud in the fourth inning.

Ian Anderson had his second straight great performance in the playoffs. Anderson pitched 5.2 scoreless innings on three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. In Anderson's two postseason games, he's now pitched 11.2 scoreless innings on five hits, with four walks and 17 strikeouts.

The Atlanta bullpen was great once again, as it pitched 3.1 scoreless innings on zero hits, with one walks and three strikeouts.

The Braves have now shut out the opponent in three of the four postseason games played so far this year. The combination of Anderson and Max Fried have allowed just four runs in 22.2 innings in the four games for an ERA of 1.59. The bullpen has allowed one run on eight hits in 17.1 innings, with four walks and 24 strikeouts for an ERA of 0.52.

Atlanta can wrap up the series in game three Thursday in Houston at 2:08 p.m. ET.

Kyle Wright will make his postseason debut for the Braves. He will face Marlins' right-hander Sixto Sanchez.

