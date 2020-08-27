Braves vs. Yankees: The Braves and Yankees met at Truist Park for the first time…This was New York-AL’s first game in Atlanta since August 30, 2015, when the Yankees won 20-6…With the victory, the Braves snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Yankees here in Atlanta…New York outscored Atlanta 69-28 during the stretch…Overall, the Braves are just 7-20 (.259) against the Yankees at home, including the postseason…New York won all five games here during the 1999 and 1996 World Series…The teams wrap up their four-game season set with Game 2 tonight.

Streak Snapped: RHP Gerrit Cole allowed five hits and five runs over 5.0 innings to take his first loss of the season and his first since May 22 of last season…The loss snapped a career-long 20-game winning streak that dated to May 27, 2019, which tied for the third-longest winning streak in baseball history…Cole’s run was the longest since Chicago-NL’s Jake Arrieta also won 20 consecutive decisions from August 4, 2015 to May 25, 2016…Cole went 20-0 with a 1.97 ERA (40 ER/182.2IP) in 28 games during the run, and his 28-start undefeated streak tied Kris Medlen (5/31/09-9/30/12) and Dave McNally (9/22/68-7/30/69) for the second-longest such run in major league history…Only Roger Clemens, who went 30 straight starts without a loss, had a longer undefeated streak as a starter.

Cole Extra Bases: Four of the five hits allowed by Cole today went for extra bases, including three homers and a double…The three homers he allowed tied his career high, now done five times, and the homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. (473 feet) and Marcell Ozuna (469 feet) are the two longest allowed by Cole since Statcast began tracking data in 2015…The previous long was a 451-foot shot by Lucas Duda in 2017.

Against a Debut: The Yankees faced Ian Anderson in Game 1 of the doubleheader, who was making his major league debut…Prior to Anderson today, 11 pitchers had made their debuts as a starter against the Yankees since 2011, with the Yankees going 10-1 in those contests and those starters going 1-7 with a 5.09 ERA (33 ER/58.1IP)…Anderson became the first starter to beat the Yankees in his MLB debut since Boston's Anthony Ranaudo on August 1, 2014 at Fenway Park, and just the second pitcher in history to go at least 6.0 innings in his debut versus the Yankees and allow no more than one hit…Boston’s Billy Rohr pitched a one-hit shutout against New York in his debut on April 14, 1967.

Losing Streak: With today’s loss, the Yankees have dropped four straight…It is the longest streak for New York since August 18 to August 22, 2019, when it also lost four in a row…The Yankees have not lost five straight games since August of 2018.

Luke Voit: Drove in New York’s only run with his 11 homer of the season…He has homered in a career-most five straight games and has hit in 11 straight, the longest streak by a Yankees player this season.

Ian Anderson: Made his major league debut and allowed just one hit and one run over 6.0 innings to earn the win…Carried a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings…Per Elias, Anderson’s 5.1 no-hit innings was the longest bid in a debut since Tampa Bay’s Brendan McCay on June 29 of last season, and the longest by any Braves pitcher in his debut since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966…He became just second starter along with Max Fried to win a game for Atlanta this season…The Braves are the last team in the majors to get wins from multiple starters this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to yesterday’s rainout after missing nine games with left wrist inflammation, and went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI… Acuña Jr. drove a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall in his first at-bat for his 16 career leadoff home run…The drive went 473 feet per Statcast, which is the longest of his career, the second-longest homer in the majors this season (Giancarlo Stanton, 483 feet) and the longest by a Braves player in Truist Park history…In nine career doubleheader games, Acuña Jr. is hitting .387/.472/1.032, with six homers, two doubles, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and four walks… Acuña Jr. has reached in 22-of-44 plate appearances in the month of August.

Nick Markakis: Singled in his first at-bat since being reinstated from the injured list yesterday, and finished the game going 2-for-3 with a double…The double was the 506 of his career, which tied Babe Ruth for 58 most in major league history.

Dansby Swanson: Went 1-for-3 with his fourth home run of the season to extend his hitting streak to 10 games…Swanson is the only player in baseball with multiple hitting streaks of 10 or more games this season after opening the year with hits in 10 straight…He has scored in a career-most seven straight games.