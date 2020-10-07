Game 1: The Braves beat the Marlins, 9-5, to take Game 1 of the best-of-five series…Atlanta has now won back-to-back Game 1s after also beating Cincinnati in the opening game of the Wild Card Series…The win versus the Reds snapped a streak of nine consecutive losses in Game 1 of a postseason series, which dated to 2001…Atlanta is 12-4 in postseason series in which it wins Game 1, with the last loss coming after winning each of the first two games of the 1996 World Series.

Big Inning: Atlanta scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead…The Braves scored six or more runs in an inning six different times this season, the most such innings in the majors…The six-run frame tied for the second most the franchise had ever scored in a single inning in the postseason, trailing just a seven-run first inning in Game 2 of the 1958 World Series vs. the Yankees, when the franchise was in Milwaukee.

Travis d’Arnaud: Went 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI, including the game-winning, three-run homer in the seventh…He is the first catcher in baseball history to reach base five times and drive in four in a postseason game…He is just the second Braves catcher to reach base five times in a playoff game, joining Javy López in Game 5 of the 1996 NLCS vs. St. Louis…d’Arnaud is also the second Braves catcher to ever drive in four runs in a postseason game, matching Eddie Pérez in Game 3 of the 1998 NLDS vs. Chicago.

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Drove the second pitch he saw in the game out to right-center for his first home run of the postseason and his first career leadoff home run in the playoffs…Acuña Jr. had four leadoff home runs during the regular season, and has a franchise-most 19 leadoff homers in his career…At 22 years, 293 days old, he is the youngest player in baseball history with a leadoff homer in the postseason…Per Baseball Reference, Acuña Jr. became the 13 player to start a postseason series with a home run in his team’s first plate appearance and the first to do so since Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz in the AL Wild Card Game in 2019.

Max Fried: Made his second career postseason start and allowed six hits and four runs over 4.0 innings, fanning four…The four runs he allowed were more than he surrendered in any of his 11 starts this season, and his most since allowing five on September 15, 2019 at Washington…Three of the four runs scored in the third, his most in any one inning since that start versus Washington last September (also three in the third inning)…Atlanta is 12-1 in Fried’s 13 total starts this season.

Scoreless Streak: Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas homered leading off the second inning for the first run allowed by Braves pitchers this postseason…The run snapped a 23-inning scoreless streak this postseason, and a 29-inning run dating to Game 5 of last year’s NLDS…The 23-inning streak this season was the second-longest single postseason scoreless streak in franchise history, trailing just a 24-inning stretch in the 1991 playoffs…Atlanta’s 29-inning streak in total tied for the third longest in baseball postseason history…Only Baltimore (37 scoreless innings from 1966-’69) and Oakland (30 scoreless innings in 1974) had longer runs.