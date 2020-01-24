BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves bring Peter O'Brien in as a non-roster invitee to spring training

Bill Shanks

The Braves have invited right-handed hitting outfielder and first baseman Peter O’Brien to big league camp on a minor league contract.

The 29-year-old O’Brien was once a solid prospect in the Yankees organization. He was traded two years later to Arizona for former Braves star Martin Prado.

O’Brien would then make his MLB debut for Arizona in 2015. He played in eight games and had a home run and three runs batted in. The next season O’Brien played in 105 games in Triple-A and got 67 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks. He hit just .141 with five home runs and nine RBI.

The Diamondbacks then sent O’Brien to the Royals in January 2017. O’Brien was then selected off waivers by the Reds, Rangers and Dodgers before being purchased by his hometown Marlins in 2018. O’Brien went to Braddock High School in Miami and then attended the University of Miami in college.

The last two years, O’Brien has had short stints with the Marlins at the big-league level and not done very well. He hit .273 with four home runs in 66 at bats in 2018, but then O’Brien hit just .167 in 14 games last year with a solo home run.

For the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate last season, O’Brien hit .220 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

O’Brien will likely be a candidate for Triple-A Gwinnett if he has a good spring training. He can play both corner outfield positions and first base. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stats give Marcell Ozuna a chance to regain 2017 form

Bill Shanks talks about how advance stats could show how Marcell Ozuna could bounce back in 2020

Bill Shanks

Cardinals reporter gives scoop on how Marcell Ozuna will fit in with the Braves

New Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was loved in the St. Louis clubhouse, and reporter Brian Walton believes he will fit in well with the Braves for the 2020 season.

Bill Shanks

Can Felix Hernandez get back on track with the Braves?

The Braves are hoping Felix Hernandez can be this year's Anibal Sanchez.

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna agrees to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have signed former Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year contract for $18 million dollars

Bill Shanks

Could Starling Marte be an option for the Braves if Nolan Arenado is staying in Denver?

The Denver Post reported Monday night that Nolan Arenado may be off the trade block, so if true, what do the Braves do to find that power bat for the cleanup spot?

Bill Shanks

Braves take a low-risk gamble on Felix Hernandez

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves bringing in reclamation project Felix Hernandez

Bill Shanks

Braves sign former AL Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez to an invite to spring training

Felix Hernandez will get a shot to turn around his career on a minor league contract with an invitation to MLB spring training for the Atlanta Braves.

Bill Shanks

Josh Donaldson talks about Atlanta's offer

Josh Donaldson talked with Atlanta's WSB Friday about his decision to leave the Atlanta Braves and join the Minnesota Twins

Bill Shanks

Who are the Braves options at third base?

Bill Shanks talks about what the Braves will do now that Josh Donaldson is gone

Bill Shanks

Adeiny Hechavarria re-signs with the Atlanta Braves

The Braves bring Adeiny Hechavarria back to be Dansby Swanson's backup at shortstop.

Bill Shanks