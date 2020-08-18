SI.com
Braves place Markakis on IL, call up Pache

Bill Shanks

The Braves announced Tuesday that outfielder Nick Markakis has been potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus. He has tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, Markakis has been placed on the injured list.

To replace Markakis on the roster, the Braves are calling up top prospect Cristian Pache. He will wear No. 14 and be available for Tuesday’s game with the Washington Nationals.

Not much is known about Markakis’s exposure, or whether he was exposed after he was around the other players. This is rather ironic considering Markakis initially opted out of playing this season due to concerns about the virus. Markakis applied for reinstatement and rejoined the team August 5.

This is a tough loss for the Braves since Markakis has been red hot. He’s got a five-game hitting streak (8-17) .471 with four runs batted in. The Braves moved Marcell Ozuna to right field and had Matt Adams in the lineup as the designated hitter for Tuesday’s game.

Pache is a 21-year old right-handed hitter who has tremendous defensive skills. Over the last two seasons, however, Pache has also developed as an offensive player.

After not hitting a home run in 2017 with the Low-A Rome Braves, Pache hit nine homers in 2018 between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi. Then last season, Pache had 11 home runs back in the Southern League at Mississippi and one home run in 95 at bats in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Pache is a career .283 hitter in the minor leagues with a .331 on base percentage.

It’s his defense that we will want to watch. Most believe Pache has Andruw Jones-like defensive skills in center field. With Ender Inciarte hitting only .186 in 59 at bats, the Braves may be tempted to try Pache in center field to get his feet wet in the big leagues.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia's ESPN and online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

