Dansby Swanson talks NLDS
Bill Shanks
DANSBY SWANSON vs. MARLINS in his career:
Josh Smith - 2-for-2 with a HR and 3 RBI
Sandy Alcantara - 1-for-1 with a RBI
Nick Neidert - 1-for-1 with a single
Jordan Yamamoto - 2-for-3
Nick Vincent - 4-for-7 with a double and a solo HR
Brandon Kintzler - 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI
Brad Boxberger - 2-for-4
Trevor Rogers - 1-for-2 with a double
Jose Urena - 5-for-20 with a HR, 2 RBI
Pablo Lopez - 2-for-15 with 2 BB
Sixto Sanchez - 0-for-3
Daniel Castano - 0-for-2
Ryan Stanek - 0-for-1
Alex Vesia - 0-for-1
James Hoyt - 0-for-1
BRAVES vs. MARLINS IN 2020 REGULAR SEASON
Ozzie Albies .476 2 6 10-21 .500
Dansby Swanson .429 2 6 15-35 .535
Freddie Freeman .350 2 11 14-40 .447
Adam Duvall .313 5 12 10-32 .389
Marcell Ozuna .289 3 8 11-38 .426
Ronald Acuna .250 1 6 7-28 .400
Nick Markakis .231 0 4 6-28 .259
Travis d’Arnaud .212 2 5 7-33 .257
Austin Riley .167 0 4 5-30 .242
PITCHER W-L ERA G-GS H-IP ER BB-K
Max Fried 0-0 2.45 2-2 7-7.1 2 3-7
Ian Anderson 0-1 1.04 2-2 9-8.2 1 4-10
Kyle Wright 2-2 10.29 2-2 9-7.0 8 8-5
MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON
3-3 4.92 10-10 45-47.2 26-26
Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season
Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35
In the 10 games, the Braves ERA vs. Marlins was 3.50. The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87.
