DANSBY SWANSON vs. MARLINS in his career:

Josh Smith - 2-for-2 with a HR and 3 RBI

Sandy Alcantara - 1-for-1 with a RBI

Nick Neidert - 1-for-1 with a single

Jordan Yamamoto - 2-for-3

Nick Vincent - 4-for-7 with a double and a solo HR

Brandon Kintzler - 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI

Brad Boxberger - 2-for-4

Trevor Rogers - 1-for-2 with a double

Jose Urena - 5-for-20 with a HR, 2 RBI

Pablo Lopez - 2-for-15 with 2 BB

Sixto Sanchez - 0-for-3

Daniel Castano - 0-for-2

Ryan Stanek - 0-for-1

Alex Vesia - 0-for-1

James Hoyt - 0-for-1

BRAVES vs. MARLINS IN 2020 REGULAR SEASON

Ozzie Albies .476 2 6 10-21 .500

Dansby Swanson .429 2 6 15-35 .535

Freddie Freeman .350 2 11 14-40 .447

Adam Duvall .313 5 12 10-32 .389

Marcell Ozuna .289 3 8 11-38 .426

Ronald Acuna .250 1 6 7-28 .400

Nick Markakis .231 0 4 6-28 .259

Travis d’Arnaud .212 2 5 7-33 .257

Austin Riley .167 0 4 5-30 .242

PITCHER W-L ERA G-GS H-IP ER BB-K

Max Fried 0-0 2.45 2-2 7-7.1 2 3-7

Ian Anderson 0-1 1.04 2-2 9-8.2 1 4-10

Kyle Wright 2-2 10.29 2-2 9-7.0 8 8-5

MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON

3-3 4.92 10-10 45-47.2 26-26

Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season

Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35

In the 10 games, the Braves ERA vs. Marlins was 3.50. The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87.

