SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Dansby Swanson talks NLDS

Bill Shanks

DANSBY SWANSON vs. MARLINS in his career:

Josh Smith - 2-for-2 with a HR and 3 RBI
Sandy Alcantara - 1-for-1 with a RBI
Nick Neidert - 1-for-1 with a single
Jordan Yamamoto - 2-for-3 
Nick Vincent - 4-for-7 with a double and a solo HR
Brandon Kintzler - 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI
Brad Boxberger - 2-for-4 
Trevor Rogers - 1-for-2 with a double
Jose Urena - 5-for-20 with a HR, 2 RBI
Pablo Lopez - 2-for-15 with 2 BB
Sixto Sanchez - 0-for-3
Daniel Castano - 0-for-2
Ryan Stanek - 0-for-1
Alex Vesia - 0-for-1
James Hoyt - 0-for-1

BRAVES vs. MARLINS IN 2020 REGULAR SEASON

Ozzie Albies .476 2 6 10-21 .500
Dansby Swanson .429 2 6 15-35 .535
Freddie Freeman .350 2 11 14-40 .447
Adam Duvall .313 5 12 10-32 .389
Marcell Ozuna .289 3 8 11-38 .426
Ronald Acuna .250 1 6 7-28 .400
Nick Markakis .231 0 4 6-28 .259
Travis d’Arnaud .212 2 5 7-33 .257
Austin Riley .167 0 4 5-30 .242

PITCHER W-L ERA G-GS H-IP ER BB-K
Max Fried 0-0 2.45 2-2 7-7.1 2 3-7
Ian Anderson 0-1 1.04 2-2 9-8.2 1 4-10
Kyle Wright 2-2 10.29 2-2 9-7.0 8 8-5

MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON
3-3 4.92 10-10 45-47.2 26-26

Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season

Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35

In the 10 games, the Braves ERA vs. Marlins was 3.50. The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87. 

LISTEN to THE BILL SHANKS SHOW after every Braves game on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the NLDS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the National League Division Series with the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman previews the NLDS between his Braves and the Marlins

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the NLDS with the Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves' Josh Tomlin ready for another shot to advance in the postseason

Atlanta Braves pitcher Josh Tomlin could start game four against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves' reliever Will Smith talks about the bullpen strength in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves have an advantage over the Miami Marlins in the bullpen for the NLDS that starts Tuesday

Bill Shanks

Braves - Marlins game times announced

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright to the mound in the first three games of the NLDS

Bill Shanks

Former Braves pitching coach Bob Gibson dies at 84

Bob Gibson was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, but for three years he was a pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna on the Braves moving on to the second round

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about moving on to play either the Cubs or Marlins in the NLDS next week

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud on the series win over the Reds

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Atlanta Braves moving on to the second round of the baseball playoffs

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series win over the Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is thrilled with his team's win over the Reds to give the franchise its first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks