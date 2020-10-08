Game 2: The Braves beat the Marlins, 2-0, to take Game 2 of the best-of-five set and improve to 26-10 (.722) all time in the second game of a postseason series...They have won 10 of their last 11 such games, including Game 2 of the 2020 Wild Card Series versus Cincinnati…Overall, the Braves are 14-3 (.823) in Game 2 when winning Game 1.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all four of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in 1999…The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is the sixth longest in franchise history.

Shutouts: Atlanta blanked Miami, 2-0, today and has pitched a shutout in three of its four playoff games this season…The Braves are just the third team in MLB history to pitch shutouts in three of its first four games in a single postseason, joining the 1905 New York Giants and 1966 Baltimore Orioles…Both of those teams would win the World Series, although the postseason consisted of just a single round…The three shutouts match the most a Braves pitching staff has ever thrown in a single postseason, matching the 1991 and 1996 clubs.

Travis d’Arnaud: Drove a 2-1 pitch out to left field in the fourth inning for his second home run in as many days…He became just the 15 catcher in history to homer in back-to-back postseason games, and the third to do so for Atlanta…Eddie Pérez (1999) and Javy López (2002) each did so for the Braves…Only one catcher, the Angels’ Bengie Molina, has homered in three straight playoff games, doing so in 2005…d’Arnaud has reached base in six of his eight plate appearances this series.

Dansby Swanson: Opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, and ended the day 1-for-3…Swanson also homered in Game 1, and has homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his last 10 games dating to September 22…He has five homers in total in that stretch, and is batting .282/.333/.692 with 11 RBI in that span.

Teammate Homers: d’Arnaud and Swanson have each homered in both Game 1 and Game 2, becoming the first Braves to homer in back-to-back playoff games since Javy López in 2002, and just the third set of Braves teammates to homer in consecutive games in the postseason…Chipper Jones and Ryan Klesko each homered in Games 1 and 2 of the 1997 NLCS vs. Florida, while Fred McGriff and Andruw Jones both went deep in Game 7 of the NLCS and Game 1 of the World Series in 1996.

0 BB, 10 Ks, W: Miami pitchers struck out 10 Atlanta hitters today, and did not issue a walk…This marks the first time in Braves history they won a postseason game striking out at least 10 times and not drawing a walk…Atlanta previously won Game 1 of the 2001 NLDS against Houston, 7-4, after striking out nine times and not having a walk…Only 13 other times in major league postseason history has a team won one of these games…The White Sox did so earlier this year, claiming Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series after Oakland pitching struck out 11 and did not issue a walk.