Atlanta scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie…The Braves scored six or more runs in an inning six different times during the regular season, tied with Philadelphia for the most such innings in the majors, and have now done so twice in nine games in the postseason (Game 1 of the NLDS)… Atlanta’s six six-run innings this season came in just 60 games, matching its total from the 162-game 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Big Inning II: The six-run frame tied for the second most the franchise had ever scored in a single inning in the postseason, trailing just a seven-run first inning in Game 2 of the 1958 World Series vs. the Yankees, when the franchise was in Milwaukee.

Ten Runs: Atlanta scored a total of 10 runs on the night, the 14 10-run playoff game in franchise history and the first since Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS…The Braves have never lost a playoff game when they score 10 runs…Atlanta scored at least 10 runs 10 times during the regular season, the most such games in the majors and two more than the Padres and Yankees.

Bryse Wilson: Made his postseason debut and held the Dodgers to one hit and one run over 6.0 innings, fanning five…Became just the second rookie pitcher in baseball history to start his postseason debut and allow no more than one hit in at least 6.0 innings, joining the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS.

Wilson II: Wilson went 6.0 innings and allowed one run tonight, while teammate Ian Anderson pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in his postseason debut during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series…They are just the second set of teammates in a single postseason to go at least 6.0 innings and allow no more than one run in their playoff debuts prior to turning 23, joining Hall-of-Famer Jim Palmer and Wally Bunker of the 1966 Baltimore Orioles.

Ozuna’s Historic Game: Marcell Ozuna produced the first four-hit, four-RBI game in Braves postseason history, going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI…It is the eighth multi-homer game in Braves postseason history, and the first since Chipper Jones hit a pair of two-run home runs in Game 4 of the 2001 NLDS against the Cubs, a 6-4 Atlanta victory…The only other one of these games that came in the NLCS was by OF David Justice in Game 6 of the 1992 LCS against Pittsburgh…Justice went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs in a 13-4 defeat…Additionally, this was the 20th time a player recorded a multi-homer game in an NLCS…The Dodgers’ Enrique Hernández was the last to do so, hitting a record three in Los Angeles’ N.L.-clinching 11-1 win over the Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 series…Ozuna is the first major leaguer to collect at least four hits and four RBI in a playoff game since Boston’s Brock Holt in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS against the Yankees…Holt hit for the cycle, going 4-for-6 with five RBI.

Exit Velocity: Marcell Ozuna put five balls in play tonight, going 4-for-5 with four RBI…Four of his batted balls had exit velocities between 104.4 and 108.6 mph…He had four of the nine hardest hit balls in the game…Ozuna had an average exit velocity of 93.0 mph this season, easily the highest of his career, and the 12th best in the major leagues…His 54.4 hard-hit rate, batted balls with an exit velocity of 95+ mph, was ninth best the majors – and third on the team, behind Travis d’Arnaud (57.8%) and Ronald Acuña Jr (57.0%).

Cristian Pache: The 21-year-old had an RBI single in Atlanta’s six-run sixth inning, and he finished the night 1-for-5…Pache has started in center field the past three games, and has driven in a run in each of those games…He is the eighth player in baseball history, his age or younger, to drive in a run in three consecutive postseason games…Nationals’ OF Juan Soto has a record four straight such games, doing so in last season’s World Series (Games 4-7)…Miguel Cabrera (2003), Ty Cobb (1908), Rafael Devers (2018), Avisail Garcia (2012), Freddie Lindstrom (1924) and Brian McCann (2005) also did so in three straight at age 21 or younger.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. And following Game Five Friday night, join Bill for a Facebook Live Chat on The Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks.