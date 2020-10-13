SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves - Dodgers Game Two Notes

Bill Shanks

TONIGHT’S GAME: The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their second meeting of the season...

The 2020 NLCS marks the third postseason series between the two clubs. • Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta. • The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 31 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 10-21 (.323) vs. Los Angeles. 

The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-gamesto-one. 

RHP Ian Anderson has never faced Los Angeles... In five of his six regular season starts this season, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound native of Niskayuna, NY faced a team he had never pitched against before... He went 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA in those five games, and opponents batted just .147 against him...He had never faced Cincinnati before throwing 6.0 scoreless innings against them in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. 

RHP Tony Gonsolin is set to make his postseason debut and his second career start versus Atlanta... The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Vacaville, CA started against the Braves on August 18, 2019 at Truist Park and pitched 4.0 one-run innings in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss. 

NEVER QUIT WITH SNIT: Atlanta scored four ninth-inning runs to snap a 1-1 tie and give the Braves a 5-1 win in Game 1…It was the second win in Atlanta’s final at-bat this postseason, along with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series versus Cincinnati. • The Braves won eight games in their last at-bat this season, tied for the second most in the National League and one off the lead of San Diego. • Since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, the Braves have 85 such regular-season wins, the most in the majors…The Braves led the National League in final at-bat wins in 2016 (19) and 2017 (20), tied for the league lead in 2018 (20) and finished fifth last season (20). • The four runs Atlanta scored in the final frame last night tied the most the club has ever scored in the ninth inning or later of a playoff game…The Braves also scored four in the ninth in Game 2 of the 1995 NLDS at Colorado, Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS vs. San Francisco, and in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the 1996 NLCS vs. Cincinnati  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves - Dodgers Notes - October 12 - Game One - Part One

Here are some game notes for the Braves and Dodgers for Game One of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Game Two Notes - Part Two

Braves infielder Pablo Sandoval talks about being back in the playoffs as his Braves prepare for game two against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson starts game two of the NLCS Tuesday against the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first start of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks about Atlanta's 5-1 win over Los Angeles in game one

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to take a 1-0 lead in the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley talks about his big home run in game one of the NLCS

Braves win over Los Angeles in game one as third baseman Austin Riley gets a huge home run in the ninth inning

Bill Shanks

Braves starter Max Fried talks about his game one performance over the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about the win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Dodgers 5-1 in game one of the NLCS

The Braves busted out for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Dodgers 5-1 in game one of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves vs. Dodgers - Position-by-position breakdown

Here is how the two National League Championship Series teams stack up as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for game one Monday night

Bill Shanks

Thank you John Coppolella

The Atlanta Braves will play game one of the National League Championship Series Monday night and a main reason is the plan hatched by former general manager John Coppolella six years ago

Bill Shanks

by

BruRock

More notes on the Braves and Dodgers for game one of the NLCS

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to play game one of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks