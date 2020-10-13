TONIGHT’S GAME: The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their second meeting of the season...

The 2020 NLCS marks the third postseason series between the two clubs. • Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta. • The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 31 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 10-21 (.323) vs. Los Angeles.

The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-gamesto-one.

RHP Ian Anderson has never faced Los Angeles... In five of his six regular season starts this season, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound native of Niskayuna, NY faced a team he had never pitched against before... He went 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA in those five games, and opponents batted just .147 against him...He had never faced Cincinnati before throwing 6.0 scoreless innings against them in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

RHP Tony Gonsolin is set to make his postseason debut and his second career start versus Atlanta... The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Vacaville, CA started against the Braves on August 18, 2019 at Truist Park and pitched 4.0 one-run innings in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss.

NEVER QUIT WITH SNIT: Atlanta scored four ninth-inning runs to snap a 1-1 tie and give the Braves a 5-1 win in Game 1…It was the second win in Atlanta’s final at-bat this postseason, along with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series versus Cincinnati. • The Braves won eight games in their last at-bat this season, tied for the second most in the National League and one off the lead of San Diego. • Since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, the Braves have 85 such regular-season wins, the most in the majors…The Braves led the National League in final at-bat wins in 2016 (19) and 2017 (20), tied for the league lead in 2018 (20) and finished fifth last season (20). • The four runs Atlanta scored in the final frame last night tied the most the club has ever scored in the ninth inning or later of a playoff game…The Braves also scored four in the ninth in Game 2 of the 1995 NLDS at Colorado, Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS vs. San Francisco, and in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the 1996 NLCS vs. Cincinnati